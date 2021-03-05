The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a series of health-related videos and posts throughout the month of February, which included nutrition and aromatherapy in the first two sessions.
On a recent Wednesday evening, Tawni Choe of The Living Lotus in Harker Heights sent in a video in which she discussed the benefits of yoga.
Choe, a yoga therapist, as well as reflexologist and Reiki master, said she herself began practicing yoga more than 20 years ago, and that yoga offers many physical and psychological benefits.
First speaking of the physical benefits that yoga provides, Choe said it increases flexibility, as well as muscle strength and tone. It also increases one’s energy and provides additional protection against injury.
She also said, “Motion is lotion,” explaining, “When we move the spine, it lubricates the spine and activates the flow of spinal fluid, as well as joint fluid, which nourishes all the joints, the spine being the largest.”
She said that physiologically (“Which means all of your organs and all of your body systems,” she defined), yoga maintains a balanced metabolism and aids weight reduction, helps cardio and circulatory health, and improves sleep patterns. It also helps to reduce blood sugar and increases immunity.
“It’s very good for people with diabetes,” Choe said, “and it’s so important, especially right now, to help protect you against the coronavirus because it does help to boost that immune system.”
Choe also spoke of the psychological benefits, saying it was for these that she began practicing yoga. She recounted that when she was just 16 years old, she began to experience depression. “I noticed that (yoga) lifted me right up out of that, and I felt energy and vitality like I should feel,” she said.
Other psychological benefits include improvement of focus and concentration, memory enhancement and stabilization of mood.
Choe teaches classes on Zoom seven times per week, and while she will be out for the months of April and May (she is expecting her child in mid-April), she will be resuming classes in June. For now, she is holding regular classes throughout February and March; the first class is free.
Contact Choe at tawnilou8@gmail.com for more information and for her yoga schedule.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/885292595553939
