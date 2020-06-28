The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library offers a week of magic with programs for teen and children.
Teens can learn easy and fun tips and tricks of face painting with Face Paint Video Tutorial 4 p.m. Friday at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Other virtual library programs this week at the library’s Facebook page:
The John’s Got Magic Magic Show with John O’Bryant at 2 p.m. Saturday presents the fun and facts of magic for kids.
Baby Steps Lap Sit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The Science of Shadows 10 a.m. Wednesday. Matt Sandbank’s Shadow Factory presents this workshop for kids with skits, at-home activities, and science.
Preschool Storytime 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
STEM And A Story 6 p.m. Thursday combines learning and literacy for family fun.
Readers of all ages can still sign up for Summer Reading Club before the end of June. Keep track of your goals and progress at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com/. Boost your summer reading fun with the reading lists, reading challenges, reviews, and fun stuff activities also available at the READsquared website.
Continue your summer reading with these titles newly arrived and available in the library catalog for checkout:
“5 Worlds: The Amber Anthem,” by Mark Siegel;
“20 Big Trucks In The Middle Of The Street,” by Mark Lee;
“25 Women Who Thought Of It First,” by Jill Sherman;
“A Crooked Kind Of Perfect,” by Linda Urban;
“Brightstorm: A Sky-ship Adventure,” by Vashti Hardy;
“Dead Max Comix: The Deadening,” by Dana Sullivan;
“Dolphin’s Grace,” by Maggie Marks;
“Don’t Worry, Little Crab,” by Chris Haughton;
“Double Bass Blues,” by Andrea Loney;
“Elfrén Divided,” by Ernesto Cisneros.
