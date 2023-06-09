Summer programming engages children, teens, and adults at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
This weekend:
Updated: June 9, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
Family Story Time for all ages at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Ready, Set, Go! Kindergarten Readiness at 11 a.m. on Saturday for caregivers and children ages 3 through 6.
Pokémon Game Day at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Children’s Dungeons & Dragons for ages 10 to 14 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Maker Space at 3 p.m. Saturday.
This week:
3-D Printing Workshop at 10:30 a.m. Monday for pre-registered participants.
Guitar Basics at 1 p.m. Monday for pre-registered participants.
Teen Crafternoon at 3 p.m. Monday.
Maker Space 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Hobby Challenge: Watercolors at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Big Truck Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a sensory-friendly option from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
STEAM Stations from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday for ages 7 to 12. There will be a Sun Science Station and an Exploding Watermelons Station. Materials will be provided; adult supervision is required.
Adult Writers’ Support Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Family Story Time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Book Discussion Club meets to discuss Gina Chen’s “Violet Made of Thorns” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Game Room 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The Harker Heights Library and Activities Center, Parks and Recreation, and Police Department Healthy Homes are partnering with Operation E.A.T. to provide free evening meals for ages 18 and younger.
The program runs weekdays through June when the library is open. Meal availability times are from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
