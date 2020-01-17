Beginning a new year invites anticipation of the possibilities, and at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library there are programs and events that cultivate this looking forward. This week’s focus is on healthy living, be it physical, career, emotional, or environmental.
Healthy changes can be simple and easy. The Heights Public Library is hosting a free New Year, New You! 2020 Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This week’s highlight is on programs designed for learning and doing experience.
Homeschool Club meets 11 a.m. Wednesday for diving into another exciting topic and encouraging young minds to stay curious and grow.
Families can explore Chinese culture, learn about the Chinese Zodiac, and celebrate the Chinese New Year 6 p.m. Thursday.
Recent additions to the library catalogwith themes for healthier living include these titles:
“African-American Healthy: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Health,” by Richard W. Walker;
“Career Confusion: 21st Century Career Management in a Disrupted World,” by Tracey Wilen;
“Career Match: Connecting Who You Are with What You’ll Love to Do,” by Shoya Zichy;
“London: The Biography,” by Peter Ackroyd;
“Love Thy Neighbor: A Muslim Doctor’s Struggle for Home in Rural America,” by Ayaz Virji;
“Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from Our Culture of Contempt,” by Arthur C. Brooks;
“Planting For Honeybees: The Grower’s Guide to Creating a Buzz,” by Sarah Wyndham Lewis;
“Reduce, Reuse, Reimagine: Sorting Out the Recycling System,” by Beth Porter;
“Small Space Style: Because You Don’t Have to Live Large to Live Beautifully,” by Whitney Leigh Morris;
“There Is No Planet B: A Handbook for the Make or Break Years,” by Mike Berners-Lee.
A note of reminder. The library is closed Monday to observe the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday and will resume regular business hours 9 a.m. Tuesday.
