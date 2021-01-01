It is a new year and there are lots of neat things to learn about.
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library explores This Week in Science featuring discoveries of a new population of blue whales, octopus’ behavior, and that ancient humans may have hibernated.
Visit the library’s Facebook page to begin any number ofadventures in science.
Celebrate the last day of Kwanzaa, Epiphany, and El Día de los Tres Reyes Magos this week with digital resources and virtual children’s programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Highlighted programs:
Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Science Times at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Guest Reader at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Audio, video, and print fiction and nonfictionbooks available through the library catalog offer an in depth look at whales for all ages.
Use the Libby App to enjoy free extended reading access by clicking on the Find Books and More button, then following the link athttp://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/virtuallibrary.
“Green Shadows, White Whale,” by Ray Bradbury;
“Ice Whale,” by Jean Craighead George;
“The Lighthouse Family: The Whale,” by Cynthia Rylant;
“Minds In The Water,” by Justin Krumb;
“The Museum Of Whales You Will Never See: And Other Excursions To Iceland’s Most Unusual Museums,” by A. Kendra Greene;
“Pipaluk And The Whales,” by John Himmelman;
“A Possibility Of Whales,” by Karen Rivers;
“The Whale,” by Ethan Murrow;
“The Whale In My Swimming Pool,” by Joyce Wan;
“Whaling Season: A Year in the Life of an Arctic Whale Scientist,” by Peter Lourie.
