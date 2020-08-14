Here is great news for library patrons of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. The library has resumed its regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Patron services include free Wi-Fi access, public computer access by appointment, and contactless drive-through pickup. For information, call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gov.
Celebrate Earth Week with Virtual Reptile Adventure 10 a.m. Saturday and Virtual Reptiles of Texas 2 p.m. at www.Facebook.com/HarkerHeightsPublicLibrary. Austin Reptile Shows offers an exciting way to learn about reptiles in an educational setting and includes information on local reptiles.
August is National Wellness Month, and the library has books and DVDs with information on healthy physical activity and eating habits, and instruction for routines at every level of fitness.
Timely titles of interest for children available from the library catalog include:
“25 Women Who Defied Limitations,” by Emma Carlson Berne;
“El Gallo Que No Se Callaba!” by Carmen Agra Deedy;
“Mindy Kim And The Yummy Seaweed Business,” by Lyla Lee;
“National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021,” with illustrations and bibliography;
“The Reasons For Seasons,” by Gail Gibbons;
“Super Simple Walk & Run: Healthy & Fun Activities to Move Your Body,” by Nancy Tuminelly;
“They Call Me Güero: A Border Kid’s Poems,” by David Bowles;
“Weather Words And What They Mean,” by Gail Gibbons;
“Woke: A Young Poet’s Call to Justice,” by Mahogany Browne;
“What Is An Election?” by Caryn Jenner.
