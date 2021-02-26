The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Harker Heights Activities Center location, 400 Indian Trail, is accepting donations to benefit the Killeen Independent School District Homeless Awareness Response Program (H.A.R.P.). For a list of non-perishable food or other items go to www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
The newly resumed library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for contactless curbside and walk-in facility services.
Virtual activities and resources on the library’s Facebook page focus on healthy living.
Miss Heather demonstrates how our digestive system works with a repeatable-at-home experiment.
Children learn about dental health with a downloadable activities booklet during National Children’s Dental Health Month.
Personalize your own copy of I Make Healthy Choices, another activities booklet for good health habits.
Recent arrivals to the library catalog focusing on health include these titles:
“The Complete Guide To Fasting: Heal Your Body Through Intermittent, Alternate-Day, and Extended Fasting,” by Jason Fung;
“Deliberate Optimism: Reclaiming the Joy in Education,” by Debbie Silver;
“Elmo Is Mindful: How to Stay Focused, Calm, and Kind,” by Joe Mathieu;
“Forks Over Knives: The Plant-Based Way to Health,” by Gene Stone;
“Katie Woo’s Neighborhood: Nurse Kenji Rules!” by Fran Manushkin;
“Libby Loves Science: Mix and Measure,” by Kimberly Derting;
“The Plantpure Kitchen: 130 Mouthwatering Whole Food Recipes and Tips for a Plant-Based Life,” by Kim Campbell;
“Washy Wash! And Other Healthy Habits,” by Cat Reynolds;
“Welcome To Your Period!” by Yumi Stynes.
