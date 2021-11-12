The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s A-List Club is a program for teens and young adults with special needs and affords its members a chance to socialize while also providing an opportunity to partake in a variety of activities, such as art, crafts, and games. And this program is beginning to gain in popularity, with participants coming in from as far away as Waco.
A-List Club’s newest member, Leo Thompson, came all the way from Copperas Cove to attend the program on Tuesday night. Asked by reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, what he likes to do for fun, Leo’s answer was, among many other things, “I like to draw. I’m an artist.” He also likes video games, and manga, but his favorite thing, he said, was volunteering at the Copperas Cove animal shelter.
Leo loves animals. He said he owns three dogs and two birds, and his love of animals serves him well in his work at the shelter. He said he’s been volunteering there for the last eight years, beginning when he was just a teenager, but now that he’s graduated he spends five days a week, seven hours a day, working with the dogs and cats (and apparently the occasional duck). He has many photos on his phone that show him with various dogs, and kittens, and he is very proud of the work he does.
In the meantime, Link had selected several games for the small group to play. Checkers, Uno, Buzzword, Jenga ... each game worked on not only social skills, but also developmental skills. For instance, Uno helps with motor skills and visual discrimination. Buzzword builds vocabulary and helps problem solving skills. And Jenga helps fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
Leo played Jenga with Link, something he said he’d never played before but had seen on YouTube. He put what he’d learned to good use. He was the picture of concentration, and with steady hands he tested the blocks before deciding on one to pull from the tower. He tended toward choosing pieces from the bottom, saying with a wide smile, “I like a challenge.”
As the two played, Leo continued to talk about the various animals he gets to work with, and of his volunteering in general. But don’t think this distracted him from the game, or hindered his performance in any way. Leo won.
As the program ended for the night, Leo said he was already looking forward to next month. He headed into the library proper to look through the library’s manga collection as he waited to be picked up by his parents.
Link, too, said she was already looking forward to next month’s gathering. “It was fun,” she said of the evening.
A-List Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
