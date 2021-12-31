The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s programs have been largely virtual over the last couple of years due to COVID.
While restrictions have been lifted somewhat in the last few months, allowing the library to hold very limited in-person programs and events, virtual programming for the most part has remained in place.
Children’s Programs:
“We’re doing something very different for January,” said children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, explaining that the library will be holding in-person programming three times per week.
As space will be limited, registration is required, but, said Rossmiller, “The difference this time is (people can) schedule for the entire month of January,” so registration for any of, say, all four of the Baby Times, can be done with one phone call.
The Baby Time program, for ages 0 to 18 months, will be held every Tuesday beginning on Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. in Room C. This program is intended for babies and parents and/or caregivers only; no siblings will be permitted to attend.
In-person Storytimes will be held every Wednesday beginning on Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. and will also be held in Room C. Led by Rossmiller, these storytimes will feature the following themes:
Jan. 5 — months of the year
Jan. 12 — days of the week
Jan. 19 — weather
Jan. 26 — Happy Birthday!
Storytime is intended for ages 2 to 6, and siblings are welcome to attend.
Toddler Time will meet every Thursday beginning on Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. in Room C. Intended for children of preschool age, siblings are also welcome to attend.
The Heights library and the Military Child Education Coalition will partner again to bring another early literacy event on Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Featuring the book “The Brand New Kid” by Katie Couric, the superhero-themed program will also have crafts and other “goodies” at the event.
To register for any of these programs, call the library at 254-953-5491.
Some virtual programming will remain in place and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page. Checkers TV will drop on Mondays at 12 p.m. Wednesdays bring both a storytime at 9 a.m. and the Science Time program at 2 p.m. Family Night remains on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and Guest Readers will be reading on Fridays at 10:15 a.m.
Science Times will feature the following themes:
Jan. 5 — Paper Puzzler, where library clerk Heather Heilman explores whether or not one can make a piece of paper larger by cutting it.
Jan. 12—Puff Paint, in which Heilman and viewers have a chance to exercise creativity through crafts.
Jan. 19 — Making Rain, where viewers will discover how to “make rain” by using shaving cream, food coloring, and a cup.
Jan. 26 — All Puffed Up, which will observe the changes a marshmallow undergoes when heated and cooled.
Teens and Adults:
The Get Crafty Program will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Held virtually at 4 p.m. and in-person at 6 p.m. at the library, the featured craft for the month will be crating vision boards.
A-Listers Club will meet at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
The Writer’s Support Group will meet in-person on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Book Club will meet both in-person on via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Fiber Frenzy will be held in-person again on Friday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. Attendees learned how to crochet a granny square in December’s program, so January will have reference librarian Christina Link showing how to join multiple granny squares together for a larger piece.
For questions or more information about any of the above-listed programs, call the library at 254-953-5491. Any changes or additions will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
