Celebrate Children’s Book Week with an emphasis on stories at the Stewart C. Myer Harker Heights Public Library.
Programs this weekend.
In-Person Fall Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday is an outdoor event for children ages two to six and their families. Enjoy the library garden and autumn weather with seasonal stories. No registration is required.
NaNoWriMo Write-In at 2 p.m.Saturday. The library offers a distraction-free environment for your writing project during National Novel Writing Month.
Programs during the week.
Register for In-Person Baby Time at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Children up to 18 months and their grownup will use this special bonding time to work on early literacy skills through rhymes, rhythms, and songs. To register, call 254-953-5491.
NaNoWriMo In-person meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Take a midweek pause in your writing to recharge.
The Book Discussion Group meets in person and virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss V. E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue.” Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.govfor the virtual program link.
In-Person Story Time at 10 a.m. Friday. The Harker Heights Public Library and the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) are hosting a story time for children ages 2 to 6 and their families. To register, call 254-953-5491.
Tiny Art Show kits are available for ages five and older. Create your artwork and return it to the library by Saturday, Nov. 20 to participate in the upcoming Tiny Art Show Exhibit.
Participants may pick up a kit inside the library or call 254-953-5491 for same day curbside service.
