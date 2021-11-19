This week’s edition of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program took a little bit of a detour from the usual as library clerk Heather Heilman, who leads the program, showed viewers how to make a fall-themed, holiday trail mix.
“Today, instead of doing science, we’re going to do a little bit of kitchen stuff,” she stated at the top of the program. “We’re going to make ourselves a Gobble Gobble mix.”
She went on to explain that the mix is essentially a trail mix, good for snacking on while waiting for Thanksgiving dinner to be served.
While Heilman said that one can use any ingredients one chooses, but she used Poppables chips (she said the original recipe she found used Bugles chips), pretzels, peanuts, pumpkin seeds (“(It) seems to be very fitting considering it’s fall,” she said), and some Reese’s Pieces for a sweet element. She also had Ziploc baggies to fill with the finished mix.
Heilman put into a large bowl the bag of chips, one cup of peanuts, one cup of pretzels, the bag of pumpkin seeds, and the bag of Reese’s Pieces. The amount of each ingredient, she said, could be tailored to one’s own tastes.
After mixing everything together thoroughly, she filled a baggie with the mix and it was done.
“That is pretty much all it takes,” she said.
Because this project involves no baking, Heilman said this is something very easy for children to do, requiring little or no supervision.
She also pointed out that this makes for a good snack for road trips, especially if one is going out of town for the holidays.
For a more festive feel, she suggested decorating the baggies, or adding name tags to them if preparing the Gobble Gobble mix for a group.
Heilman will be making “Creative Cookies” for next week’s Science Time.
“I’m using cookies and candy to make Pilgrims’ hats,” she said in an interview.
Heilman said that December will bring more food science as she will focus on some holiday baking and decorating.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/923622688553389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.