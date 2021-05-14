It takes many hands to keep a library running like a well-oiled machine. This is why the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is currently looking for teen (ages 12 and up) and adult volunteers to help with the many needs of both it and the Harker Heights Activities Center.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said that some examples of ways volunteers would be utilizedincludeassisting with the (rapidly approaching) children’s summer programs, working in and maintaining one of the several community gardens, helping to compile book lists, and reviewing online resources. They would also be able to help with both virtual and in-person programming and activities.
“We can also work with groups who would like to assist on specific programs or initiatives,” Youngblood said. “Members of service organizations can get service hours,” she said. Many students who belong to groups such as the National Honor Society are required to meet certain community service criteria, and volunteering at the library is a good way to obtain the necessary service hours.
Youngblood also pointed out that service hours also help bolster job resumes, as well as in obtaining college entrance and scholarships.
Any interested parties can begin the volunteering process by first contacting the library at 254-953-5492. Youngblood said that an appointment will be made at that time to come in and complete the necessary paperwork.
For any questions or for more information, contact the library at 254-953-5491.
