The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is teaming up with the Harker Heights Activity Center and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation for Easter-themed online and at-home programs.
For storytimes, crafts, fitness, and music brought to you by library staff, go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Learn how to make a sock bunny the fast and easy way just in time for Easter.
The library and activities center are participating in the city-wide Egg-cellent Easter Egg Drive and Hunt 2020.
Egg hunters will be able to see the eggs at this location from your vehicles. The hunt is from Friday through Sunday. Go to http://bit.ly/Heightsevents for a final list of all locations participating and the number of eggs at each location.When you have your egg count total, email it toreference@harkerheights.gov. The total number will be announced Monday.
Additionally, the library is hosting its own Library 360 Egg Hunt from Friday through Sunday.
The challenge is to find 50 eggs by using a 360 panorama inside the library at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
For other sources of creative fun, digital magazines are available through the library’s rbdigital link include magazines for children in English and in Spanish.
“Animal Tales;”
“Highlights For Children;”
“Highlights: High Five;”
“Highlights: High Five Bilingue;”
“Monster High Magazine;”
“Muy Interesante Junior Mexico;”
“National Geographic Kids;”
“National Geographic Little Kids.”
Other magazines of similar interest include:
“Cloth, Paper, Scissors;”
“Family Handyman;”
“McCall’s Quilting;”
“National Geographic;”
“National Geographic Travel;”
“Popular Mechanics;”
“Popular Science;”
“Smithsonian Magazine;”
“Wired;”
“Woodworkers Journal.”
