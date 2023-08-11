Dozens of kids, young and old, danced the morning away to the tunes from local DJ Brian Smith at the Stewart C. Meyer Library in Harker Heights on Wednesday.
The event was promoted as a dance party, but there were so many things for kids to do, it didn’t matter if they danced or not.
There was hopscotch in one corner, board games and cards on a table and several youngsters tried their hand at drawing what they saw.
“I’m having so much fun,” Aaron McCormick, 8, said as he caught his breath. “I’ve never danced to this song.”
Smith kept the party going with lots of crowd favorites, like the Macarena and the Chicken Dance.
“I never knew chickens danced,” Crystal Rogers, 4, said afterward.
Several dancers chose partners to spin and swing. Ana Figueiredo, 4, spent several minutes perfecting her twirl.
The Munoz sisters, Veronica, 6; Veda, 3; and Alice, 1, came with their mom, dressed to dance in multi-colored print dresses.
Even Harker Heights City Councilwoman Stacey Wilson came to dance. She showed off her skills with a group of girls while teaching them the Macarena.
Then came the Hokey, Pokey and everybody screamed. Up came the moms and dads who remembered the familiar tune from their childhoods.
“We used to skate to this back home,” Evan Woodard of Killeen said. He and wife Louisa held hands with daughter Kayla as they, shook it all about.
The two-hour event was jam-packed with smiling faces and families who enjoyed the music and fellowship.
Carol Herrerra of Harker Heights brought her grandchildren. Edward and Mikayla spent most of the dance time chasing each other and their friends through the Activities Center.
Library Director Lisa Youngblood organized the morning’s event and solicited the help of her teenaged volunteers. Malachi Forrest and Jayden Evell got into the spirit with a little ‘break dancing.’ The volunteer crew also showed off their skills at the Macarena.
Refreshments were available for everyone and there was more than one youngster who made a beeline for the water fountain before it was over.
The library hosts a variety of activities for children, teens and adults. Visit the Facebook page for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.