Area children will soon be returning to school, and while the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s summer reading and other special summer programming will be coming to an end, it will be bringing a variety of new events and programs, both in-person and virtual, for the month of August.
“We think it’s a pretty good list,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
ALL AGES
The Local Author Fair is returning on Saturday, August 7. Held in Room A from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fair will feature local authors of adult, teen, and children’s books covering a variety of genres. Books will be available for purchase, giving attendees the opportunity to have them personally signed. No registration is required for this event.
Shake out those (family-friendly) costumes, because the library will be holding Cosplay Night on Friday, August 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The entire family can look forward to a night of music with a live deejay, several different crafts for kids, and more. Dress up for the event, wear your favorite tee shirt, or simply come as you are. No registration is required for this event.
CHILDREN
An in-person storytime will be held on Wednesday, August 11, at 10 a.m. Intended for preschoolers ages 6 and under, this program features stories, rhymes, and songs. Space is limited, so registration is required.
Wednesday, Aug. 18, holds another in-person storytime. With two different time slots, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m., this program is also intended for preschoolers ages 6 and younger. Registration is required as space is limited.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., there will be a special “There be Dragons!” storytime for children ages 6 and under and their families. This “magical” storytime will feature mystical creatures, stories, rhymes, and songs. Registration is required as space is limited.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, holds an in-person storytime, again intended for preschoolers ages 6 and under. This program has two different time slots, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. Registration is required as space is limited.
There will also be several virtual programs throughout each week in August. The Checkers TV Reading Road Trip will post on Mondays at 2 p.m.; Baby Time on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m.; Science Time on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.; Storytime with Miss Lisa on Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. on Thursdays; Family Night on Thursdays at 6 p.m.; and the Guest Reader on Fridays at 10:15 a.m.
In addition, the week of Aug. 23 will be Mystical Creatures Week.All week long there will be videos, crafts, booklists, and more that will be dropping on the library’s Facebook page. Viewers can look forward to learning about making a dragon’s egg, creating their own “magical” stories, listening to mythical tales, and more throughout the week.
TEENS AND ADULTS
The A-List is back! After a long hiatus, the A-List Club is returning on Tuesday, Aug. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. Older teens and young adults with special needs can come together to socialize while playing games, video games, do crafts, and more with reference librarian Christina Link. No registration is required.
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., older teens and adults can come together in person for the Writer’s Support Group. Here everyone can work on their writing skills, get suggestions, share ideas, and share works with each other. No registration is required to attend.
An in-person Fiber Frenzy will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. This month, reference librarian Christina Link will lead participants in a beginner’s class on crocheting headbands. Suitable for teens and adults, no prior experience is necessary for this program, and all materials will be provided by Link. Registration is required due to limited supplies and space.
To access any of the virtual programs listed here, go to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
To register for a program or event, or for any questions about the programs and events listed here, contact the library at 254-953-5491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.