The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library makes learning fun, practical and relevant.
Virtual programs at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Celebrate Big Truck Week with Family Road Sign Bingo at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Let’s Go! Baby Steps Lap Sit is at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Active engagement of motor skills, movement and rhyme, and learning.
Get Moving Brain Break is at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Exercise for a healthy body and brain.
Storytime is offered at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Use active listening skills.
Family Night is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Share a learning experience with the whole family.
Join this week’s special Guest Reader for a reading adventure at 10 a.m. Friday.
Start the school year with enhanced academic skills. The Harker Heights Public Library offers tips on how to use the free databases it provides covering resources from credible research sources to college entrance test preparation. For the video post, go to the library’s Facebook page.
Follow your science interests with these titles among the many in the library catalog:
“Anatomies: A Cultural History of the Human Body,” by Hugh Aldersey-Williams;
“Animal Behavior Revealed: How Animals Play,” by Rebecca Stefoff;
“The Boy Who Loved Math: The Improbable Life of Paul Erdos,” by Deborah Heiligman;
“Every Last Drop: Bringing Clean Water Home,” by Michelle Mulder;
“How I Killed Pluto And Why It Had It Coming,” by Mike Brown;
“Is ESP Real?” by Patrick Perish;
“Kill Or Cure: An Illustrated History of Medicine,” by Steve Parker;
“Our Sun: Biography of a Star,” by Christopher Cooper;
“Plastic, Ahoy!: Investigating the Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” by Patricia Newman.
The Book Discussion Group announces Jean Kwok’s “Looking For Sylvie Lee” as their September selection. Choose from print, eBook, or audiobook options available from the library catalog. The meeting will be virtual and is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 with the meeting time to be determined. New participants are welcome. For information, call 254-953-5491.
