Celebrate Harker Heights Children’s Book Week with a visit to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Programs this weekend:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Celebrate Harker Heights Children’s Book Week with a visit to the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Programs this weekend:
Family Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday features dinosaurs. Celebrate Dinovember with this all-ages program, which will fill on a first come, first serve basis.
School-aged Science Spectacular at 2 p.m. Saturday for preregistered participants.
Saturday Dungeons and Dragons gamers meet at 2 p.m. Saturday. If you still need to register, call 254-953-5491.
NaNoWriMo Write-In from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Highlighted programs during the week:
In-person Baby Time, 10 a.m. Tuesday.
In-person Story Time, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
NaNoWriMo support meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will resume regular business hours at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Take a look inside these books and others on the shelves of the library:
“The Big Book Of Dinosaurs,” by Angela Wilkes;
“The Coquíes Still Sing,” written by Karina Nicole González and illustrated by Krystal Quiles;
“Lil Mouse Is In The House,” written by Dan Gutman and illustrated by Jim Paillot;
“Lily And The Night Creatures,” written by Nick Lake and illustrated by Emily Gravett;
“The Mystery Of The Haunted Scarecrow,” written by Fran Manushkin and illustrated by Tammie Lyon;
“National Geographic Prehistoric Mammals,” written by Alan Turner and illustrated by Mauricio Anton;
“See, Touch, Feel: A First Sensory Book,” by Roger Priddy;
“Surviving The Wild: Rainbow the Koala,” written and illustrated by Remy Lai;
“What The Dinosaurs Did The Night Before Christmas,” by Refe Tuma and Susan Tuma;
“Yasmin La Constructora,” written by Saadia Faruqi and illustrated by Hatem Aly.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.