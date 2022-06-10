For some at Harker Heights’ Carl Levin Park, June 4 presented an opportunity to take their children fishing for the first time and teach them some tricks of the trade. For others, it was a chance to make the short trip from home to build the bond between parent and children.
One of those bringing his son to the pond to fish for the first time was Ed Hernandez, who could be seen putting worms onto the hook of his son Nikolai Facey’s line.
Early going, luck was not on Facey’s side.
“It just disappears no sooner than we put it in the water,” Hernandez said of the worms. “It’s probably that the fish are too small or the hook is too big.”
Hernandez, who used to be an avid fisherman, said he thinks Nikolai may develop an interest in fishing and thought Carl Levin Park was a good place to go first.
“This is good training ground before going out to the big lake with bigger poles,” he said.
Another former avid fisherman bringing his children to the park was Okang Albright.
“I used to go to Tennessee with my father and fish with him — my great-grandfather, fishing tournaments and all that type of stuff, ride on the boat with them,” Albright said. “And it was a good atmosphere.”
Albright was confident that one of his children would take up fishing as a hobby.
“I know my second oldest (Dylan), he will,” he said.
When asked what he liked most about fishing, Albright said he liked how relaxing it is.
“It’s very relaxing and peaceful,” he said. “It will take away any stress you’ve got on land and just put it all out on the water and the lake.”
Albright saw one of his good friends, Kevin McGee, fishing at the lake, also. Very quickly, the Albright children and McGee children began to mingle and fish together.
McGee currently is an avid fisherman and he has been trying to instill the love for fishing into his children.
“We try to come out here and hang out and teach them some stuff — get them off the video games,” he said.
Two of his children had caught a fish, including his son, Kingston. He said his children enjoyed it but it was somewhat conditional.
“When they catch stuff they do, but the initial coming out here, no,” McGee said. “Right now, they’d rather be playing video games but when they catch something, then it’s fun.”
The June 4 event was put on by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the state’s Free Fishing Day, where all residents can fish in any public waterway without a fishing license.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the first Saturday in June is Free Fishing Day annually.
