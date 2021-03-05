The first thing that one notices about Harker Heights resident and newly published author Rebecca Pearce is how gracious she is.
“Where would you like to sit?” she asks, having already thought of the interviewer’s comfort for the discussion ahead. The soft-spoken woman has an air about her that radiates comfort, instantly putting one at ease.
It takes no time at all to learn that this is exactly the person she is, and that her background, sense of family, and the faith that has guided and sustained her all her life are what give her this sense of inner-peace. And that these are the things that have, in large part, made her book possible.
“While You Are Steeping: God-Thoughts for the Ordinary Woman,” a book many years in the making, is a mixture of Christian-oriented devotionals, journaling, and, for those looking to delve more into the wisdom within, study. It’s a work that can be used in many different ways.
The cover of the book shows a woman’s unadorned hands cradling a cup of (steeping) tea, invoking comfort and invitation.
“It invites the reader in, like sitting in front of a fire with a blanket and a cup of tea,” Pearce said. And the devotionals the book contains, 30 in total, take around three to five minutes each, the same amount of time it takes to steep a single cup of tea.
While this is Christian literature, and while the book is primarily geared toward women, it deals with, “Universal truths that aren’t limited to the Christian faith,” Pearce said.
Grief, depression, loneliness — everyone experiences these things, regardless of gender or religious preference. The devotionals aren’t sequential; rather, they are divided into sections pertaining to the different struggles one encounters in life, and can be used for any difficult period.
The devotionals come from personal experiences that Pearce herself has dealt with at times, from, she said, “Right in the trenches of life.”
She wrote the book so that others would know that they aren’t alone.
“I hope that the realization of that will come from my words and touch somebody who is in ‘that’ place,” adding, “I want people to be able to identify with a real person with real struggles.”
And when she hears that what she has written has touched someone in a meaningful way, she knows that writing her book was worth it.
This may be Pearce’s first publication, but she has been writing her entire life, especially journaling. She uses journaling to this day, saying it’s the way that she processes life; those journal entries, in which her faith has played a starring role, are what and how the book came into being.
That, and through the unwavering support of her family, especially her husband and her father.
From her father, she said that she learned to always aim high and to reach for her full potential — that he would tell her, “Reach for the highest rung of the ladder, and even if you don’t reach it, you’ll go farther than if you never tried.” This, she said, has been her “guiding philosophy” throughout her life.
Pearce lived in Killeen from 1967 until 1979, graduating from Killeen High School, attending Central Texas College, and marrying (that marriage is still going strong at 43 years).
She would move away for many years, living primarily in Alaska with brief periods inboth Virginia and Ethiopia (the latter doing missionary work during the famine in the 1980s).
She moved back to the area in 2007 to be closer to and take care of her aging parents, saying she was, “elated. … It was great to be back near Mom and Dad after being gone decades. Texas has been home wherever we’ve lived. … This is home.”
She lost her mother in 2010; she lost her father this January to COVID, a scant four days after her book came out. But she was able to not only show him the finished, published product, she was able to read to him the acknowledgements (in which he is included), as well as a poem that she wrote and dedicated to him.
“It was really a treasure to be able to read that to him,” she said, a truly precious, albeit bittersweet, moment.
Pearce said that her goal, through her book, is to help and inspire others. She hopes that it will make a positive impact on those who read it.
Through the years of writing and editing, through the publishing hurdles (of which there were many), through it all, “While You Are Steeping” was more than a labor of love for Pearce. “This book, for me,” she said,“has been a walk of faith from beginning to end.”
"While You Are Steeping" is available for purchase in paperback, hardback, and e-book through Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble (local stores will also order it for you upon request), and through the publisher WestBow Press (a division of Thomas Nelson and Zondervan).
