The City of Harker Heights will be hosting Art in the Park next weekend.
This free art event will be held on April 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carl Levin Park on 400 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Families are welcome to enjoy free art related activities, shop with art vendors, listen to live music performances, and more.
Beer and wine will be sold at the event through Southern Roots Brewery and Salado Winery, along with food and snacks from Bahler Street Pizza and Kona Ice.
Fun activities will be available for all ages to enjoy.
For any artist who would like to participate and sell or showcase their artwork, go to
https://harkerheights.gov/artinthepark for a vendor application. There is no fee to be a vendor.
Artists are welcome to host an art class or demonstration during the event as well.
For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or go to
