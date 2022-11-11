As of Nov. 1, the City of Harker Heights launched its new City Information Portal.
This page allows residents and visitors to review meeting agendas and minutes for the City Council and to the various Boards and Commissions.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
“Our hope for the new City Information Portal is to assist with the engagement of our residents and visitors of what is happening within all City meetings,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark in a news release this week.
“The portal is intended to be a one-stop meeting information page that will increase transparency by enabling our citizens to learn about meetings, search for documents, request records, and more.”
Within the portal, users can:
view upcoming and past meetings using the Calendar
review agendas and minutes within the Meetings area
search for documents in our online library
submit an online Public Records Request
submit an online application to volunteer on a city board, commission or committee
The City Information Portal can be found by going to:
