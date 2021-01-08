Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce provides Vision XXI, an interactive experience where leaders and emerging leaders will have the opportunity to enhance their personal and professional skills, gain a deeper understanding of community dynamics, and build a network of colleagues and associates throughout the greater Harker Heights area.
The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Central Texas College to offer CEU’s to participants of the class.
The class starts March 4 and will continue meet on the first Thursday of the month for eight months, with a graduation event at the conclusion of the program.
If you are interested in joining this class call the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce at 254-699-4999 or email VP@hhchamber.com.
