The recognition of hundreds of volunteers who assist the City of Harker Heights is a vast undertaking. Some are shown appreciation at department levels, while an activity such as the Volunteer Appreciation Picnic held April 13 is an example of honoring those who give of their time and energy in exceptional ways by providing help with City operations without compensation.
The Harker Heights Herald each year mentions those who won top honors in the following various departmental categories based on information provided by the city.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Achee, in his welcoming comments to the crowd at the picnic on April 13, said, “The total volunteer hours accumulated were 14,385.25 that we celebrate today. That equates to $430,838.24.”
Here are the award recipients:
Municipal Court and Teen Court
Rebecca Mack, Judge Hall Award (recognition for exceeding Teen Court expectations in the role of defense attorney); Juliana Burgess, Judge Costa Award (recognition for exceeding Teen Court expectations in the role of prosecuting attorney); Caleb Hammond, Judge Potvin Award (recognition for exceeding Teen Court expectations and growth both as an attorney and individual “Rising Star” attorney), and Jonathan Helsham Award, Sean Harris.
Juliana Burgess, Nykaela Burks, Edmuel Green, Teliah Dixon, Caleb Hammond, Cala Hoffman, Destiny Jackson, Jalynn Jones, Serenity Howery, Rebecca Mack, Issac Mora, Abygail Murti, Xiomara Navarro, Charles Pickens, Jedzaniette Rivera, Jasmine Rodriguez, Jay Rodriguez and Ae’vah White.
Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library 2022 Awards
Loucious St. Longuemare, Teen Volunteer of the Year; Jeanine Sims, certificate of appreciation for service on the library board (2018-2023); Marlene Druce, 2022 Adult Volunteer of the Year; Ursula Pirtle, certificate of appreciation for service on the library board (2017-2023).
Pet Adoption Center Top Ten Volunteers
Simone Maynard, Marie Pollard, Susan Mooney, Lynne Boehm, Judy Killgo, Rebecca Killgo, Susan Trollinger, Jorell Hardison, Abby Gradick, Finni Dirr, and Marta Hiraldo-Sosa.
Pet Adoption Center Animal-Advisory Committee
Pat Darnell, Susan Mooney, Finni Dirr, George Grammas, Barbara Kane, Steve Moody.
Pet Adoption Center Fosters
Anja Henson, Ann Ezell, Barbara Kane, Desiree Shiver, Jane Miller, Judy Killgo, Rebecca Killgo, Lynne Boehm, Susan Mooney, Shauna Cooper, Michael Reynolds, Malisa Phillips, Katherine Gilmour, Paula Lee, and Simone Maynard.
Pet Adoption Center KISD Career Center Students
Trene’Tee Briddell, Cecilia Hernandez, Austin Hall, Dejah Stockard, Alejandro Bonilla, Sofia Mendez, DaeJean Turner-Finley, Maryelis Hernandez Vega, Amira Marroquin and Jordyn DeJardins Spicer.
Harker Heights Fire Department
Stacey Phillips (Lions Club), Natalie Austin (Lions Club), Mike and Lety Ford (Lions Club), Lynee Boehm (independent volunteer), John Footman (Public Safety Commission) and Jimmy Dugger (Public Safety Commission).
Harker Heights Police Department
Marty Portman, records department; Kenny Cook, vehicle detailing; John Footman, records department; Scott Lanning, McGruff and the Harker Heights Public Safety Commission.
Ryan Miles, Excellence in Youth Sports; Diana Cline, Shining Star Award; and Bell County Master Gardeners, Park Volunteers of the Year.
