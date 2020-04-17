Regina Dunlap of Harker Heights has battled the coronavirus over recent weeks and she now believes she has defeated the virus.
Dunlap, a 47-year-old web application developer for the Department of Defense at Fort Hood, tested positive for the virus March 27 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She went to the hospital because of trouble breathing and got her test results over the phone from the hospital.
“I was shocked. I fell to my knees and all I could do was cry. I just couldn’t believe that was happening to me,” Dunlap said about her reaction to the positive result.
While she was at the hospital, doctors found pneumonia in her left lung as well.
Dunlap said she thinks she contracted the virus while she was in Atlanta for web-development training for her job.
She was in Atlanta from March 6 to March 20, and she said she was sitting next to someone at the training who was clearly sick.
When she returned home from the training, she was not able to get tested for the virus.
On March 27, she got in the shower and was winded. After getting out of the shower, Dunlap collapsed on her living room floor and paramedics took her to Seton.
Other symptoms Dunlap said she noticed included migraines 10 times worse than she had ever had before, body aches, sweats, weight loss and no sense of taste.
Dunlap took Tylenol and BC Powder for the aching and to keep her temperature down, and those over-the-counter medicines did help, she said.
What can people who contract the virus do to fight it?
“Stay hydrated, it’s very important to drink hot teas, something with lemon. Don’t drink anything cold, “ Dunlap said. “Rest upright, take Tylenol. I took BC Powder and I think that is what kept me from getting a fever.”
Dunlap remained self-quarantined in her house and until at least Wednesday this week.
After she is able to go out in public, Dunlap said she hopes to see her primary doctor and get officially cleared of the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bell County with three deaths related to the virus and 57 people have officially recovered from the virus, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Of those cases, 23 have been hospitalized at some point for treatment of the virus, the health district reported.
The state website recording the coronavirus data — which includes Fort Hood cases — reported 119 confirmed cases in Bell County.
Nine of the confirmed cases have been reported in Harker Heights.
