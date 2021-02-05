Angela Berry, 48, lives in Killeen and works in Harker Heights as a health coach.
What brought you to the area?
My husband was in the military and we got stationed here.
Do you have any siblings?
I have an older sister and a younger brother I am the middle child.
Where are you from?
I am originally from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to my college sweetheart, Ricardo for almost 23 years. We have two wonderful children, Ricardo III, 24, and Remi, 19.
What is your job title?
I am an educator and a holistic health nutrition and life coach.
What made you become a health coach?
Going through my own journey. Going through my own process and knowing there are other people going through the same thing that I am. A lot of people don’t take care of themselves because it is expensive and/or costly. If we could just start making simple changes it could make a huge impact down the road.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it gives us options as far as shopping. It feels like you’re not in the area but you are in the area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I wish that they had more things that we can do. Eating is good, but there is only so much that one can eat.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities and things for families to do.
What community work do you do?
I do a free workout group at my church, Grace Christian Center in Killeen. I coach and do workout groups with people to give them encouragement.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Four Agreements” by Miguel Ruiz.
What was your latest achievement?
I graduated as a Holistic Health Life Coach in January. A lot of what I learned I already do with Total Life Changes; now I have the papers on it. I have been coaching with TLC for almost six years now I am certified.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself teaching beyond the classroom. I see myself helping both men and women transform their lives mind, body and spirit.
