The Harker Heights Activities Center has been hard at work this summer, bringing activities and events to the community geared toward the entire family.
July is no different, as it is offering more fun activities suitable for all ages.
The Farmer’s Market is still in full swing every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and this Saturday is themed for an Independence Day celebration.
Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “Our vendors will be selling special products and decorating their booths for the celebration.”
The market is held at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, and vendors will also be offering food items, produce, and unique, hand-crafted items.
Ongoing now is a supply drive for the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center.
Gibbs said, “The Activities Center and the Pet Adoption Center have partnered for a pet supply drive from now through (Saturday) July 24.”
Gibbs said that items most needed at this time are leashes and collars, dog and cat food (both wet and dry), and towels. Items can be dropped off at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
Seniors can look forward to the return of the watercolor class with teacher Joe Friddle. Classes begin on Wednesday, July 7, and will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Activities Center.
The cost is $5 per class, and each class will require prior registration as space is limited. Call Gibbs at the Activities Center to register or for more details at 254-953-5493.
Seniors can also once again enjoy indoor bingo.
July’s bingo will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Activities Center, Room A.
Finally, seniors can begin registration to reserve July’s craft kit.
Gibbs said that this kit features a sunflower memo board, and will hold all the supplies necessary to complete it, to include glue sticks and hangers. Supplies are limited, so call Gibbs to reserve one now.
Call or email Gibbs at sgibbs@harkerheights.govfor more information or with questions about these or any other programs or activities.
