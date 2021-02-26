The weather for February may have thrown the area a curveball, but the Harker Heights Activities Center hasn’t been phased. Even with the week-long closure, activities and events have already been planned for March.
First, the “We Love Our Schools” donation drive for the Killeen Independent School District’s HARP (Homeless Awareness and Response Program) is still underway, running through March 1.
Non-perishable, unexpired food items needed include, but are not limited to: Canned items such as vegetables and fruit, soups, meat, chili, beans, spaghetti sauce, and Ravioli; boxed items such as macaroni and cheese, crackers, stuffing, and cereal; dried items such as beans, pasta, Ramen, and rice; and peanut butter.
Clothing items needed are new or gently used coats, as well as socks and underwear in sizes youth, teen, and adult. “(For) the socks and underwear, we ask that they are new,” Gibbs said in an earlier interview.
All donations can be dropped off at either the Activities Center at 400 Indian Trail or the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Miller’s Crossing. Donation boxes are set up inside both locations for easy, contactless deposits.
There will also be two activities that the Activities Center has lined up for seniors. First, March’s craft kit will be a wooden wind chimes kit. “It includes already-assembled chimes, paint, and a paint brush,” Gibbs said. “It will be available as circles, stars, or hearts.” Registration for the kits is required as supplies are limited.
Also, as the Parking Lot Bingo event from February was cancelled due to inclement weather, seniors will get chance to play “Lucky Bingo” (so-named for St. Patrick’s Day) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, at Harker Heights Community Park. Participants can play the game from their cars and honk when they win.
“It’s a fun way to get together while social distancing,” Gibbs said in an earlier interview. Registration is required for this event, as well.
For more information about any of these activities and events, or to register for a craft kit or Bingo, call Sara Gibbs at 254-953-5493 or go to https://www.harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/activitiescenter.
