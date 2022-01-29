The Harker Heights Activities Center has events planned for the month of February, three of which are centered around Valentine’s Day.
“We’ve been waiting two years for this, so we’re really excited,” said Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs.
First is the King and Princess Dance, to be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Kings are invited to bring the princess of their choice to the free event, be it daughter, niece, granddaughter, foster daughter, or, said Gibbs, “any other important princess in your life.” All ages are welcome to attend, and the event will hold crafts, a deejay, and dancing. Registration is required and will be open beginning Monday, Jan. 31; see the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/special-events-2 and click on the link provided.
The Senior Sweethearts Dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Activities Center. Members of the Senior Recreation Program are invited to attend the free event and can bring a friend or date.
The event is intended for ages 50 and up, and registration is required. Interested parties can register either by following the above link or at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, beginning Monday, Jan. 31.
The Valentine’s Family Dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Activities Center. All ages are welcome to attend. Registration is required for this free event, as well, beginning Monday, Jan. 31; follow the above link to register.
Finally, said Gibbs, “We are excited to kick start the ‘We Love Our Schools’ donation drive,” which will benefit Killeen ISD’s Homeless Awareness and Response Program (HARP). The drive is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 1, and will run through the end of the month.
Non-perishable food items needed include (but are not limited to) canned items such as vegetables and fruit, soups, meat, spaghetti sauce, and ravioli; boxed items such as macaroni and cheese and cereal; and dried items such as beans, pasta, and rice. All items should be unexpired.
Gibbs said that they are also collecting can openers and new underclothes in sizes children’s small through adult 3X.
