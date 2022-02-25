A new month is almost upon us, and with spring right around the corner, the Harker Heights Activities Center has a schedule of special events it is bringing to the community for the month of March.
First up is the Outdoor and Science Expo on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We’re going to be having lots of activities, arts and crafts, as well as some educational vendors, nature education, outdoor recreation, and we’ll also have some rocks and minerals, and we’ll be doing a seed swap, too.”
For questions or more information, contact Activities Center outdoor programs coordinator Kailie Gomez at 254-953-5465 or kgomez@harkerheights.gov.
Monday, March 14, sees the official opening of the Activities Center and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Marker Space, which will be held all day long. The Maker Space is a room full of shelves that are stocked with arts and crafts and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) supplies for people to come in and simply create.
“We’re really excited about this,” said Gibbs.
A Maker Space class and activity schedule for opening day will be released later on social media, said Gibbs. For questions or for more information, contact activities and special events manager Adam Trujillo at 254-953-5466 or atrujillo@harkerheights.gov.
Saturday, March 19, brings the Spring Community Garage Sale, held throughout the city of Harker Heights from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. “Residents are invited to host a garage sale at their homes, or are welcome to shop around the city,” said Gibbs. Additional information will be released at a later date; contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493 or sgibbs@harkerheights.gov with questions or for more information.
Finally, Paws in the Park returns on Saturday, March 26. Held once again at Purser Park from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Gibbs said there will be dog-friendly vendors, activities, and contests. While more information will be made available as the event draws closer, questions can be directed to Gibbs at the Activities Center.
