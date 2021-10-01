October is always a busy month, especially as Halloween draws nearer. In addition to the activities and events planned throughout the city, the Harker Heights Activities Center has a few of its own to add. Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We have quite a few things happening.”
Saturday, Oct. 2 sees the Community Garage Sale. This will occur throughout the city of Harker Heights from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Gibbs said that a hard copy of a detailed map of participants can be picked up at the Activities Center or Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Virtual maps can be downloaded from the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/ and from the City of Harker Heights webpage at https://harkerheights.gov/.
Farmers Market:
The Harker Heights Farmers Market, 305 Miller’s Crossing, will have extended hours throughout the month of October, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will hold something different every Saturday. Gibbs said, “We are coming to the end of the season, so we’re having a Fall Festival month every Saturday in October.”
This Saturday, Oct. 2, free coloring sheets will be given out to children.
Saturday, Oct. 9 is Public Service Day. “We will have the Harker Heights Fire Department at the Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” said Gibbs, adding, “and the Police Department will also be in attendance.”
Saturday, Oct. 6 will feature an in-person, Pumpkin Harvest Storytime with the library, beginning at 10 a.m. Families can also take part in some pumpkin decorating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also with the library, where one can add embellishments such as sequins and ribbons to Styrofoam pumpkins.
Gibbs said there would be a variety of giveaways on Saturday, Oct. 23.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, children can come dressed in costume to take part in some trick-or-treating throughout the Farmers Market.
There will also be photo opportunities available throughout the month of October.
Additional:
Also on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is more fun to be had at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. Gibbs said, “There will be additional trick-or-treating that kids can do, as well as other photo opportunities and games.” Come back later for a Zombie Hunt, which Gibbs said is primarily intended for teens and adults, and will take place at various times throughout the evening. Registration for the Zombie Hunt will be required, and more information about this event will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and the City of Harker Heights webpage as the information becomes available. Call Gibb at 254-953-5493 to register.
For Seniors:
Ladies Night Out will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. This month’s restaurant is Cheddar’s, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights. Call Gibbs at the Activities Center to register; registration is required.
For questions or more information about any of the above activities, call Gibbs at the Activities Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.