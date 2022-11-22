Harker Heights American Legion Post No. 573 has a history of giving to the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop every year since 2009. But this year’s donation doubled the amount they gave last year and went beyond what was expected, to the tune of $40,000.

Post No. 573 hosts the annual Reindeer Ride from Temple to Harker Heights every year and includes individuals from several motorcycle clubs who complete the ride.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

