The following City of Harker Heights Municipal Buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving:
City Hall:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday Nov. 25. Normal business hours will return on Monday, Nov. 28.
Recreation Center:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. Normal business hours will return on Monday, Nov. 28.
Public library:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular hours will return on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Activities Center:
Closed, Thursday, Nov. 24, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Police Department Administrative Offices and Records Division:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular hours return on Monday, Nov. 28.
Fire Department Administrative Offices:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Pet Adoption Center:
Closed, Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Normal hours will return on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Recycling Drop Center:
Closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 5. Regular hours will return on Saturday, Nov. 26.
TRASH ROUTES
Trash routes will run one day late after the holiday.
As an example — Thursday, Nov. 24 routes will be collected on Friday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 25 routes will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Saturday, Nov. 26 routes will run on normal schedules.
Services will resume a normal schedule the week of Nov. 28.
