KILLEEN — Student-athletes from Harker Heights High School’s volleyball and girls track and field/cross country teams were among the hundreds of people helping prep wreaths in advance of this Saturday’s annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Track and field and cross country runners have been helping for the past five years after coach Rachael Hood began getting them involved because of a deep friendship she has with Jean Shine, who founded Wreaths for Vets and started the tradition.
“Her grandson actually played on a Pee Wee league team with my children,” Hood said Saturday. “And then she told us about it, you know, her vision.
“And so we started going out and helping as a Pee Wee league team, and then when I came to the high school, she’s a big supporter of Harker Heights, and then two, being in KISD, a lot of the kids are affected by the military and have lost parents in the military.”
Hood said it provides a moment for the students and athletes to take a step back, a breather and a moment to reflect.
“It’s just a way that we stop for a moment, and we don’t focus on grades, competition, anything,” she said. “We really kind of focus on things that matter the most — why we have the freedoms we have, why they’re able to do the things that they do.”
As the athletes prepped the wreaths, they took the time to take team photos with Shine in front of one of the two trailers Wreaths for Vets owns.
Aside from honoring the veterans who have passed, Hood said the wreath prepping serves as a team bonding event.
“A lot of the kids are affected by Fort Hood,” she said. “We have some athletes (whose) parents are deployed and sometimes they’ll have those break down moments, and other girls kind of come together.”
It was Hood’s leadership with getting the runners involved in the event that inspired Alina Wilder, the volleyball team’s coach, to get her athletes involved.
“We brought volleyball out here this year, but we will make sure they keep coming,” Wilder said Saturday.
She said that she hopes that eventually all Harker Heights athletic programs get involved because it’s important for the athletes to help other people.
“It’s more than just working together on a court or on a field,” Wilder said. “As they’re assembling these wreaths, this is not just for someone maybe that they have lost. It’s for people who are out there at the veterans cemetery and those who have no one.”
Wilder said the event means something personal because she lost her husband who was a veteran and is buried in the veterans cemetery.
Along with the athletic teams, members of the Harker Heights High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps also helped with prepping the wreaths.
Destiny Delgadillo, a cadet battalion commander with the JROTC, acknowledged that the annual wreath laying does not happen without the prep.
“I think prepping the wreaths makes a really big difference, because a lot of people just go to the wreath laying, and they don’t see all the time and effort and the donations and the community that comes together to make this possible,” she said. “It wouldn’t happen if we weren’t here.”
A group of around 20 or 30 JROTC cadets from Heights High helped with fluffing the wreaths and placing a bow on them. The battalion that Delgadillo commands has around 150 cadets.
Helping with the wreath prep is something that means a lot, Delgadillo said, because a lot of the students in the JROTC have military connections.
“A lot of us in JROTC especially come from military families, and most of them are vets, and some of them ... aren’t alive anymore,” Delgadillo said.
