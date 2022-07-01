“Which is correct?”
Holding a pair of balloons, one noticeably larger than the other, Noelia Rivera asked which of the two had been inflated correctly.
The answer, perhaps surprisingly, was the smaller green balloon, which remained a translucent green sphere. The second balloon, clearly distended and over-full, would be prone to popping from heat, pressure and the elements, she explained.
In a little over a week, Rivera will briefly leave NJP Balloons Macrame and More to answer a request from Qualatex to travel to Orlando, Florida, where she will help produce the “Toyland” exhibit with Give Kids the World. In total, the event is expected to require as many as 30,000 balloons — some of which will be 24 feet in height.
While there, Rivera will also take the Qualatex Certified Balloon Artist practical exam.
To prepare, she has taken three online assessments and continued to hone her craft.
“There is so much that people do not know about balloons,” Rivera said as she demonstrated how to properly tie two balloons together so they can be reused. “There’s a science to working with them.”
From oxidation to balloon material, Rivera is an expert in all things balloon with 10 years of experience, eight of which have been professional.
“Juan was getting out of the Army and I said ‘we need a way to make money,’” she said.
With a passion for event planning, Rivera created NJP Balloons Macrame and More in 2014 to help support the family when her husband, Juan Rivera, retired from the U.S. Army. The business is currently located at 740 S. Amy Lane, Synergy Suite 101 in Harker Heights.
Becoming a CBA is the next big step in her career — attaining the artist certification will guarantee Rivera priority listing in professional listings, secure discounts and will increase her chances of being invited to national and international events.
Like the two balloons, Rivera is one of a pair — she works in tandem with her husband, Juan, to create elaborate balloon displays and “make dreams come true,” Juan Rivera said.
“Sometimes, when you prepare an event and you walk in with someone, they go ‘oh my God, it’s so gorgeous,’” Juan Rivera said while uncovering his mouth to reveal a smile. “ ... That’s why I love doing it.”
Each design starts with a sit-down discussion of the customer’s creative vision, where Noelia tries to pin down what the client wants.
“They’re paying us to make their vision happen,” Juan Rivera said.
What follows is a bit of head scratching and then preparation. Lots and lots of preparation.
Holding up a photo of a 2-D pink, red and blue Disney-style castle made of balloons, the pair explained that just blowing balloons and putting the project together took eight hours.
“It’s a lot of work, but at the end of the day I got to see the girl dancing with her father; she just looked so happy,” Juan Rivera laughed. “I slept like a baby.”
“Back room stuff” is Juan Rivera’s primary responsibility while Noelia Rivera said she assists customers in a more front-facing position.
“I really, really love to work with people,” she said.
According to the Riveras, business has been good, with organic, word-of-mouth growth. However, like many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has sometimes made it difficult to source their preferred material: latex balloons.
“When the pandemic hit, all the latex went to making gloves,” Juan Rivera said. “Bulk orders took over the industry,” Noelia Rivera said.
The Give Kids the World event lasts from July 11 to July 15, though Rivera will be present from July 10 through July 16.
Give Kids the World is a nonprofit organization that provides vacations for terminally ill children and their families.
“The most important thing is taking a vision and making it reality,” Noelia Rivera said. “People can do it themselves, but they pay because they trust us to make their vision happen.”
