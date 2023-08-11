A Harker Heights food truck has made its mark in the world of barbecue.
Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue has made Texas Monthly’s list of “The 25 Best New and Improved BBQ Joints in Texas.”
The business, Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue, is run out of a food truck that sets up in the parking lot at 300 Morgan Street two days a week — Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“The menu has a few unexpected items, such as brisket ramen and deviled eggs topped with a brisket burnt end. The rest is standard fare, and the Rosslers do it well,” according to the Texas Monthly article breaking down the list of 25 barbecue eateries.
The article was published online this week, and will be featured in the print magazine’s September issue.
Owners of the food truck, Steven Rossler and his wife, Kristen, have two small children and came up with the business plan when their first child was an infant.
“I was stationed here at Fort Hood in 2003 and 2004, but I was in Iraq part of that time, and again in 2012 after a rough deployment to Afghanistan and it ended up being my last duty station,” Steven Rossler said. He and his wife are originally from the Midland area.
As an Army veteran, Rossler struggled with PTSD and other health issues, and was awarded with the Bronze Star with honor in 2012. The challenges of COVID and two small children, together with a start-up business have helped to shape Rossler into the man he is today.
“This business and my family have gotten me through some tough times,” he said. “You could say that barbecue made me a better husband, better dad — a better man.”
The food truck sets up shop in the parking lot of The Smile Doctor, which has provided space for the business for several years, and Steven Rossler says they couldn’t have been so successful without the partnership.
Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue also won the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year award for 2022.
