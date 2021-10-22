Harker Heights and other area residents who are fans of not only the cupcakes and cakes for all occasions created by Lily Halabi and her crew at the Lily’s Cakes bakery are getting panicky because the winning team of “Halloween Wars” will be announced on the final show soon on the Food Network.
Lovers of the combination of tasty confectionery creations and mystery have been watching every Sunday night at 8 p.m. for the past several weeks as the “Ghosts With the Most,” team, which includes Halabi and her two partners, Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess, continue to advance in the “Halloween Wars” contest.
Halabi contacted the Herald after the contest aired on the Food Network Oct. 17, and reported that they had won that week’s episode and moved up to the next round. The “Ghosts With the Most”will be in the top three as they face their competitors on the episode that airs on Oct. 24.
Halabi said, “The challenge on the Oct. 17 competition was called “Don’t Go in the Basement!” Our creation was Zombie Grandma who resided in the basement. The flavor of the entry was a carrot cake with bourbon cream cheese frosting and almond brittle. The judges loved my flavors,” according to Halabi.
There are two more episodes left in the show. The contest will end on Halloween night at 9 p.m. The winning baking team will collect a grand prize of $25,000.
Tune into the Food Network at 8 p.m., local time, for the final episodes of “Halloween Wars” on Oct. 24 and 31.
