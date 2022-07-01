The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce announced that it is now accepting vendor applications for the 13th Annual Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Festival on Sept. 10.
Vendors interested in applying can go to http://www.hhfoodandwine.com/vendors-registration.html and fill out the registration form.
According to the website, vendors must be approved by the Heights Chamber and must provide live demos, samples or items for sale.
Once the chamber approves of an application, vendors will receive the official notification and invoice.
“We are holding the event on Sept. 10, 2022, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park,” the website said. “This is a terrific opportunity for you to showcase your business. The festival brings foodies, wine, and craft beer followers from across the state who want to taste your best products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.