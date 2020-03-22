Vision XXI Leadership 2020 took off with its orientation meeting and a new community project for the city of Harker Heights earlier this month.
The annual program is organized by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and has been offered to the community since 2013.
“The leadership program is designed around different days,” said Mary Shabunia, vice president of business development for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce. “We meet once a month, every first Thursday.”
Each class will focus on a particular aspect including topics like education, legislature and economy.
“The class breaks off in different groups and each group is assigned a task of scheduling that day,” Shabunia said. “At the beginning of their day they will do a brief presentation of where we are going, some of the challenges and some of the accolades of the business.”
The program focusses primarily on team building exercises and networking skills to create valuable connections within the community.
“They get a lot of leadership skills and they learn how to work together as a team,” Shabunia said. “They get a ton of connections within the community because they are constantly reaching out to different businesses or entities, and they are learning how to run the class with their different activities.”
During their orientation, a new set of students got accustomed with the program and had the opportunity to connect with their peers.
Macy Sills, loan coordinator for First Community Mortgage and rising star of the Vision XXI Leadership class of 2018, is a mentor for new students this year.
“When I moved to this community as a military affiliate, I didn’t have any connections,” she said. “I learned a great deal about my community and we developed a class projects where we did Smart Marts in five elementary schools in Harker Heights. We raised $18,000 that year.”
Due to the versatile and diverse character of the program, Sills recommended anybody to join.
“We have people in high school and we have people that are 80 years old,” she said. “The limit is endless as long as you are motivated. The harder you work, the more you get out of the program so anybody can benefit from it.”
Sills will mentor the new students for the following eight months, assisting in planning their classes and the new community project.
According to Allen Strickland, branch executive of South Star Bank and student of the current Vision XXI Leadership class, the new project aims to create a selfie trail through Harker Heights.
“The project that they have given us is going to be pretty neat,” he said. “It is going to be something that is new to this area and I am excited about that.”
The selfie trail is supposed to connect key destinations of Harker Heights and to give community members the opportunity to take pictures at each location.
Participants will receive a map of the trail at the Chamber of Commerce.
“That is to get to know the community, get to know Harker Heights, get to know what beautiful sights we have,” Strickland said. “It’s about who is here, what’s here, and how do I get to connect.”
After finishing the trail, participants will be able to turn in their selfies at the Chamber of Commerce located at 552 East FM 2410 in Harker Heights.
“We are trying to decide what we are going to offer as a reward or incentive,” Strickland said.
The next meeting of the Vision XXI Leadership class 2020 is scheduled for April 2, though that date may change.
People who would like to join the Vision XXI Leadership course can apply through the Chamber’s Facebook page or website https://www.hhchamber.com/. The application process for next year will start in January.
