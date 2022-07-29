There’s something about summertime and popsicles that just go together.
A local church has adopted that concept as part of a summer outreach program at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights.
Christ Community Church sponsors the event at 6 p.m. each Sunday through July 31. The fellowship and popsicles are free.
The group of more than two dozen were eager to share both with neighbors and friends under a shady tree on Sunday.
“We do this to reach out to our community and neighborhood with family friendly activities,” church member Heather Hamilton said.
Pastor Stephen Watson spoke with several who were gathered in folding chairs to listen and share their faith.
The church, located at 111 Mountain Lion Drive in Harker Heights, is right across the street from the park where the event was held.
“We try to extend our hand to community members who may be looking for a church home or a neighbor who is alone,” Watson said.
The church’s website echoes this sentiment, stating, “getting involved in a local, gospel-centered community is foundational to seeing the love of Jesus proclaimed through our city and to our neighbors.”
“We also partner with the YMCA for their Back to School Bash,” Hamilton said. “There will be fun for the whole family on July 30.”
The annual event held at the YMCA across the street from the church will include family friendly fun and games and include back to school assistance to families in the Central Texas area.
