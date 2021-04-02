Various departments within the city of Harker Heights have been working together to bring some family-friendly, Easter-themed activities to residents, designed with more social distancing and safety in mind.
The Harker Heights Activities Center, Parks and Recreation Department, and Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library are going to be holding two virtual and one drive-through event over this weekend to make Easter even more fun for the community.
“We know that, this being a holiday weekend, we want to help families enjoy some activities to enjoy with each other,” Gibbs said.
First, the tree in the library’s lobby is already “dressed” for spring, but the Activities Center and Parks and Recreation will be adding Easter eggs to the décor, a photo of which will then be posted on the Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page for viewing at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/. Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We are asking the public to guess the number of egg that are in the tree, and whoever gets as close to the number as possible may win a special prize,” noting that this is similar to what they did last year.
Families can email their guesses to Gibbs at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov. Participants should include in the email their name and phone number along with their guess. “We do ask that it is one member (submitting) per family,” Gibbs added.
The library will also be posting a video for a virtual egg hunt on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. Library director Lisa Youngblood warned, “It’s pretty challenging.” In this case, rather than guess at the number of eggs, participants will be able to actually count the number of eggs hidden within.
Finally, in a collaboration between all three departments, Easter egg kits will be passed out through the library’s drive-through on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The kits are free and available for children ages two to 10. Gibbs said those interested can simply go through the drive-through and pick up a kit that contains prepackaged eggs and a sheet containing activities and some helpful tips on holding an egg hunt at home.
For anyone posting fun photos to their social media accounts, Gibbs requests that they use the hashtag #HHSpringEggs. “That way families can share their experiences with their eggs and the hunt,” Gibbs said.
And for a bit of extra fun, Gibbs said, “I families dress up when they come and pick (the kit) up, then they’ll be awarded a special prize.”
For any questions or for more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/ or call the Activities Center at 254-953-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.