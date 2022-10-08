Featuring community pieces and a live dance group, the Arts in Humanity pop-up art museum and sculpture gallery provided an opportunity for the Harker Heights community to get in touch with its artistic side.
Saturday’s event was attended by a small crowd of vendors, artists and community members, all willing to share their passion for art. The gallery, spread around a section of Carl Levin Park, showcased new artwork of a variety of styles including photography, contemporary and non-objective art.
“This event is all about honoring the humanity in our art,” event organizer Roshanda Prior told the crowd that assembled to watch a traditional Korean drum dance performed by Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group on Saturday. “It’s about empowering us together.”
One artist, Perry Drage, a military veteran, art supply store owner, student and father of six kids, said Saturday that art is a release.
“Whenever I make a piece of art, it’s like taking a snapshot of how I’m feeling,” he said. “It’s very therapeutic.”
Drage said he is currently a student at the University of Mary-Harden Baylor and is studying art.
According to Prior, Saturday’s pop-up show was the first of what will “hopefully be many more community art work,” she said.
Prior admitted that it was difficult “competing against all the homecomings,” but said the event was a first step in what she hopes will be a blossoming of art in Harker Heights.
Prior sits on the newly formed Arts Commission, which she said will seek to develop and showcase local art and to host events just like the one held Saturday.
The event also featured a raffle for a new TV and $3,000 in fine art, as well as local vendors.
Store, Frames and Things Art Gallery, Smith Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC, Snowball’s Chance Shaved Ice, llc and EMPWR Inc. for Women are the sponsors of this event.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith attended the event, and said in response to questions from the Herald that the event was “great” and that “we need events like this.”
