Featuring community pieces and a live dance group, the Arts in Humanity pop-up art museum and sculpture gallery provided an opportunity for the Harker Heights community to get in touch with its artistic side.

Saturday’s event was attended by a small crowd of vendors, artists and community members, all willing to share their passion for art. The gallery, spread around a section of Carl Levin Park, showcased new artwork of a variety of styles including photography, contemporary and non-objective art.

