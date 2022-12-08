The 60-piece Heights Concert Band has scheduled its Fifth Annual Christmas Concert for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ellison High School Auditorium, 909 East Elms Road, in Killeen.
“There is no admission fee for the concert,” according to the band’s conductor, Randy Kelley. This year’s concert will consist of several familiar Christmas songs and carols. Some of them will feature a new twist but the audience will no doubt recognize them.
The Heights Concert Band is in its 46th season, with a majority of its members being a combination of current and retired music educators as well as musicians who just enjoy having a place to continue playing their instruments and making music with the group, according to Kelley.
Kelley said, “Three members currently playing in the band have been with the group since its inception. Our membership ranges from 80-plus-year-olds to high school students.”
