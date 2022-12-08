Heights band 1.jpeg

The 60-piece Heights Concert Band has scheduled its Fifth Annual Christmas Concert for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ellison High School Auditorium, 909 East Elms Road, in Killeen.

“There is no admission fee for the concert,” according to the band’s conductor, Randy Kelley. This year’s concert will consist of several familiar Christmas songs and carols. Some of them will feature a new twist but the audience will no doubt recognize them.

