HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved pay scale adjustments for mission-essential workers, including a tenure-based pay plan for police officers and firefighters.
According to a report by city staff, the increases are designed to keep the city competitive position in the marketplace.
According to the staff report, the pay bumps will be used to enhance recruitment and retention.
Positions such as chief, deputy chief and leadership-level administrative staff will not be included in the pay structure adjustments.
City Manager David Mitchell told the council that the pay scale adjustments will have an annual impact on the city budget of a little over $600,000, with about $335,000 of that going toward the police department and about $240,500 for the fire department. Another $23,754 would go toward increasing pay in the city’s public works department.
The new pay scale will take effect on April 29.
During the citizens’ comment portion of the meeting, Harker Heights businessman Howard Arey addressed the council about his concerns about a news release from the city last Friday regarding Proposition A — a referendum on the city council’s repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance by the same name.
Early voting on the referendum started Monday in Harker Heights.
Arey asserted that the city’s news release — which announced that a vote to repeal the City Council’s repeal of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance won’t revive the original ordinance — amounted to voter suppression tactics.
The news release cited Section 10.16 of the city’s code of ordinances:
§ 10.16 REPEAL OR MODIFICATION OF ORDINANCE. (C) When any ordinance repealing a former ordinance, clause, or provision shall be itself repealed, the repeal shall not be construed to revive the former ordinance, clause, or provision, unless it is expressly provided.
“No matter bad judgment or malicious intent, it is still voter suppression, as the city actions may well result in many voters staying home because they were told their vote won’t matter,” Arey said in a prepared statement to the council.
Arey asked why the statement had to go out on the eve of early voting, especially since the city had repeatedly stressed that the original voter-approved ordinance was in contradiction to state law.
Arey, who has been a vocal opponent of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance, concluded by asking if the city manager discussed the news release with council members before it went out and asked the mayor to initiate an investigation into the matter.
After the meeting, Mitchell explained that City Attorney Charlie Olsen had made his legal interpretation earlier in the week.
Mitchell noted that city representatives met with the three petitioners for the current Proposition A on Thursday to fill them in on the situation before the news release went out the following morning.
“This was the city attorney’s responsibility, and the council didn’t need to be involved in the decision,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell stressed that the timing of Friday’s announcement was not intended to impact the election; it just happened to be when the city attorney’s opinion came back.
The city manager also asserted it would have been worse to let the referendum election play out and then announce that the ordinance would not be revived.
On Wednesday, Arey filed an open records request with the city, seeking to obtain a copy of the city attorney’s opinion on the referendum.
Early voting in the May 6 municipal election continues through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
