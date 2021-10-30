Discussion at Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting centered on the ramifications of the 2021 Land Use Plan for the city.
City Manager David Mitchell talked with the Herald after the meeting and explained that the Future Land Use Map is nothing more than a tool that cities and councils use to look at the development within a city to make sure that development is consistent and that it works with adjacent uses.
“In other words, you’re looking to make sure there are not going to be industrial uses right up against residential housing,” Mitchell said.
“In the future, you’re looking out there to see if there is compatibility. It’s a tool used by the council when they talk about zoning property and answers the question of does this meet the intent of our Land Use Map.”
In other business, the Council took no action concerning a capital improvements plan relating to possible adoption of Impact Fees for the 2022 Impact Fee Area. The council decided to hold a second meeting about this item on Nov. 9.
Also Tuesday, Jared Bryan was selected to represent the city on the Tax Appraisal Board of Directors for a term of two years beginning on Jan. 1.
In other action, the council agreed to participate in the Global Opioids settlement. Final agreements have been reached with four companies to resolve legal claims.
City Manager Mitchell reported that Harker Heights’ portion of that settlement would be more than $113,000.
Council members also met in executive session then reconvened into open session to fill positions on eight commissions and committees that will take effect on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.