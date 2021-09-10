Following a special council meeting Tuesday to conduct a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and fee schedule, the Harker Heights City Council transitioned to a workshop agenda that included a wide array of topics.
Among them were a discussion on protection of city property at polling places owned by the city, a presentation about the Future Land Use Plan, a presentation on the Global Opioids Settlement, consideration of a schedule modification to the council calendar and a presentation about an arts commission for the city.
The city owns properties that are used as places of polling for election purposes. The city has sprinkler systems, power and other utilities that run under and throughout the yard areas that are adjacent to city-owned polling places.
In the past, posts and other materials used to support signs erected at the polling places have been driven down into utility lines and/or portions of the sprinkler systems and caused damage.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez, said, “The city has been required to address the damage and spend city funds to make repairs to damaged systems in the yard areas adjacent to city-owned polling places.”
The city desires to preserve the right of any candidate to erect signs in accordance with law. A proposed amendment to Chapter 151 of the city’s code of ordinances, will establish reasonable regulations to prevent further damage to utilities on city property.
The proposed amendment, 151.018, will state that during any period of early voting and on election day, persons may erect signs in yard areas of city-owned properties adjacent to City owned polling places; however, no stake, frame, stand, post or other material used to erect such signs shall be driven more than 12 inches into the ground at any such site. No T-post, 2 x 4 board, 4 x 4 board, fence posts or other similar material may be driven into a city-owned yard are adjacent to a city-owned polling place to erect or support a sign. All signs shall be erected in accordance with state law.
Ramirez then moved to the topic of the Future Land Use Plan.
She told the council, “You may recall that back in 2007, the council approved our Thoroughfare Plan and Future Land Use Map (FLUM) as part of the Comprehensive Plan. The Planning and Zoning Commission (PNZ) is charged with updating the Comprehensive Plan that includes the FLUM.”
“Over time, the Future Land Use Map has been amended a couple of times when certain developments have come in and they’ve been before the PNZ and the council.”
Since November, the PNZ has held several public meetings where they received input and looked back at the FLUM and also into the future and discussed where some changes could be made. The PNZ did vote and offered to make some changes to the FLUM.
Next, City Manager David Mitchell led a discussion with the council about the Global Opioids Settlement. Texas, along with a broad coalition of states and subdivisions, has reached final agreements with four companies to resolve legal claims against them for their role in the opioid crisis.
One agreement is with opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson. The other is with three major pharmaceutical distributors: AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
Mitchell said, “The case with Johnson and Johnson is more in line with advertising practices they used to diminish in the minds of the public that opioids were very addictive which, of course, we know now they were extreme addictive.”
Harker Heights’ part of the settlement would total $113,681, according to Mitchell. The city has until Jan. 2, 2022, to join the Texas Attorney General’s Office in the opioid settlement.
In other business, Roshandra Prior shared her interest with the council about the possibility of developing an arts commission for the city, whose purpose would be to promote and stimulate the arts within the community.
Also at Tuesday’s workshop, City Secretary Julie Helsham shared a schedule of calendar dates and council activities.
The Sept. 14 meeting at 5 p.m. has been moved to the Activities Center for reasons of setting the budget and tax rate along with several items being presented by the PNZ.
The Sept. 21 meeting includes a 9 a.m. field trip to Fort Hood to tour the National Mounted Warfare Museum, which is under construction. The council will also have a 3 p.m. workshop.
There will be a 5 p.m. meeting on Sept. 28.
There will not be a workshop on Oct. 5 due to National Night Out.
A field trip has been planned for Oct. 19 to the WCID Stillhouse Treatment Plant.
