With school beginning this week in Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs, area kids and families had their last hurrah of the summer at the annual Back-to-School Bash at Express ER in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The emergency clinic has done the event since it opened around seven years ago, according to Bria Gallogly, the facility administrator.
“Everybody’s having a lot of fun; everybody’s enjoying that bounce house. The face-painter is doing a wonderful job, so we’re really lucky to have them here today,” Gallogly said.
A number of vendors set up at the event, offering free school supplies, backpacks, water, etc.
Express ER also raffled off more than two dozen backpacks full of supplies.
One of the children who won the raffle was Sa’mir Rodgers, a first grader in Killeen.
“It’s exciting,” the boy’s mother, JoAnndria Latimore, said. “We never win raffles. It’s like a hit-and-miss, but we won today.”
When Rodgers won the backpack, he was in line to get his face painted — likely as Batman, according to his mother.
“It takes a load off,” Latimore said of getting the free school supplies. “That’s one less thing I have to buy for back-to-school, and that’s good. It can go for something else.”
Those who did not receive a backpack from the raffle may have received school supplies from ERA Colonial Real Estate, which had a slew of supplies to choose from.
“We like to support our community in whatever way we can,” said Kathy Ruiz, a Realtor who lives and works in Harker Heights.
Ruiz said it was a joy to see the excitement on the kids’ faces, and she said giving back is important to her.
“I was born and raised here, so it’s important to me to stay grounded in your community,” she said. “And it helps the parents; everything is so expensive, so it is a big help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.