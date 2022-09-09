Dozens of families visited the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center this week, all in search of new friends.
“We’re looking for someone to play with our dog,” John Mixell said.
Mixell said that though he already has a dog and a cat at home, he wouldn’t mind the extra liveliness.
The adoption center offered free pet adoptions on Tuesday and Wednesday, drawing in families from Killeen and Harker Heights.
Typically, adoptions cost up to $80 for dogs and $65 for cats, depending on whether or not the animal has been microchipped. If an animal has been microchipped then adoptions cost $15 less. All other animals cost $20 to adopt.
However, not everyone was able to find their next best friend.
“We came by because we saw a photo of a box of adorable little puppies,” Leylana Chassagne said as she walked out of the adoption center. “But they weren’t up for adoption because the shelter still needed to neuter them.”
Other families could be spotted conducting a tour of the facility, visiting cats, dogs, kittens and puppies before leaving.
Some families brought their pets with them, and volunteers brought out adoption candidates to see how the pair would interact at home.
A volunteer said Wednesday afternoon that the shelter had adopted out approximately nine animals since it began the event Tuesday, though those numbers were not confirmed by Shelter Manager Shiloh Wester by the time of publication.
The adoption center is located at 403 Indian Trail. Though the free adoption event is over, residents can still adopt pets out of the center, which may be reached by phone at 254-953-5472, or by email at hhpac@harkerheights.gov.
The shelter is open from Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
