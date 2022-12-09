Despite seeing their dream season come to an abrupt halt last week, several Harker Heights players took home all-district honors for District 12-6A.
Star running back Re’Shaun Sanford was a unanimous selection as the district’s most valuable player, and Kaden Butler was a unanimous selection as the defensive newcomer of the year.
Earning a spot on the first-team defense were defensive linemen Lamarian Hatcher and Christopher Robinson, linebackers Jeremy Jennings and Kabriel Anderson-Dale, and defensive backs Marcus Moultrie and Deaubry Hood.
Robinson, Anderson-Dale and Hood were unanimous selctions.
On the first-team offense were quarterback Dylan Plake, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, offensive linemen Jaden Kaaloa and Jaydon Chatman, and running back Aimeer Washington, who was listed as a “utility” player on the all-district team.
Six Knights also found themselves on the second team.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen Jamorion Stanford and Evan Collazo, as well as defensive back King White, earned all-district honors on the second team.
On offense, wide receiver Alexander Bailey and offensive linemen Aaron Gomez and Etueni Ropati, earned honors.
As a whole, the district recognized the Harker Heights coaching staff, led by head coach Jerry Edwards, as the coaching staff of the year.
The Knights lost to DeSoto for the second consecutive season, 60-24, last Friday at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.
After the game, Edwards said the future of the Knights looks bright.
“Our (junior varsity) went undefeated,” he said. “We won four district championships — including the varsity — so three subvarsity teams won the district championship.
“Our fourth team lost it by eight points to Temple. I think as a program we were 38-6 after the regular season, so there’s a lot to build on.
“There’s a lot coming back, and then these guys have kind of laid the path of what it takes to get there. So, we’ll get back to work like we always do and start rebuilding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.