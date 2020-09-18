Tristen McDonald, 17, lives in Harker Heights. senior at Harker Heights High School
What brought you to the area?
I have family here. It was a great move to be with my Texas family.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Phoenix, Arizona.
Tell me about your family.
I have an aunt, her name is Flo; she is very nice and supportive. I have an uncle, he is fun-loving, very sociable and his name is David. My grandmother also lives here.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I have one older sister and one younger brother.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I enjoy the diversity. The homey and close feeling of getting to know people outside of just school. This place has a small time vibe and it is very welcoming.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Do you plan on attending college?
Yes I do. I want a really strong college education. I am currently looking into scholarships.
What do you plan on studying when you get to college?
I plan on studying Education. I really enjoy helping others to understand things better. I like to write and I like to read.
I plan to attend Central Texas College for the first two years and then go to a university. I am currently doing several dual-credit classes.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Old Navy.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at local shelters; however, since COVID, I had to take a break from that for now. Hopefully when the holiday season comes I will be able to help with the H-E-B food drive again. During Christmas time I like to help with wreaths for the deceased veterans and help put them out at the veterans cemetery and help retrieve them. I currently assist in the transport of animals from high-risk shelters to foster homes and rescues. I really enjoy helping out my community.
What extracurricular activities do you do in school?
I plan to run for class officer and student council. I like being a part of something biggest than myself. I really like when others feel good it makes me feel good.
What awards and achievements have you earned?
I find myself dumbfounded. I received a few accolades from Sumner High School (freshman): Attendance award, and two semesters earning Superintendent Award for GPA 4.0 and above. Copper Canyon High School (Sophomore): Two semesters earning Superintendent Award for GPA 4.0 or above.
Due to an increasingly challenging home life, I was unable to further earn academic or personal achievements.
I have recently learned to measure my achievements in the quality of my relationships, the integrity of my work efforts, and in my ability to have hope for a better future.
I recently moved to Texas to live with my aunt and I am thankful for the opportunity to focus on my educational goals.
Although my schedule is super busy, there will always be time to help a classmate, volunteer in the community, or to thank a teacher.
Our teachers are working hard to keep us safe and to maintain a structured course schedule.
I am forever thankful and overjoyed to adopt Texas as my home.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself in a successful career surrounded by very happy and helpful people.
