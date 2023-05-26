Not to make light of kudos received by those who are deserving, but when it’s 45 of anything stacked one on top of the other or laid side to side, that’s a significant sight!
Remember the days of 45 RPM records? That was a lot of vinyl and quite a challenge to balance.
All of that was to introduce a Kiwanis International award that has been presented to members for multiple generations.
Quoting information available on the Kiwanis International Website, the award of interest for the purpose of this story is The Legion of Honor.
Official records and other documents indicate a French connection of some sort but the numbers of The Legion of Honor that have been distributed are not available.
For what it’s worth, an artist rendering shows Napoleon surrounded by a large crowd watching as he pins the first Legion of Honor award to a man’s lapel.
According to the website, 50,000 of these have gone to men and 50,000 to women. For the purpose of this story, all is equal.
The real story is that the Kiwanis Club of Harker Heights has presented a Legion of Honor award to one of it’s faithful and dedicated members, Richard Dinwiddie, for 45 years of service to Kiwanis and his community.
The framed certificate handed him by Kiwanis President Norman Dunbar states, “Be it known that this member is hereby accorded distinctive recognition and has the admiration and gratitude of this club, district and Kiwanis International.”
Dunbar said, “Richard was our song leader at every meeting and could lead “My Country Tis’ of Thee” faster and in more keys than anybody I’ve ever known. That’s why he got the job!”
Along with Dunbar, Heights Kiwanis members at the ceremony were Diane Thompson, David McClure, Randy Stone, Vivian Marschik and Jody Nicholas.
